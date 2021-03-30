Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.04. 633,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.46 and its 200 day moving average is $269.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

