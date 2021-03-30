Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

FB traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $288.87. 643,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

