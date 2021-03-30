Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $188,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.39. 616,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $824.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock valued at $373,518,525. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

