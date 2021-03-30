Faceter Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $402,641.65 and $1,932.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.