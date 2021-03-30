Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.08% of CVS Health worth $67,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 175,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 298,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 272,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. 205,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 526,082 shares of company stock worth $39,473,892. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

