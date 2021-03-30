Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after buying an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 647,726.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after buying an additional 297,954 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.95. 23,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,135. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.96. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $159.41 and a 12-month high of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

