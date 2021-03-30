Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.81. 75,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.