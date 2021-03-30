Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $52.81 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $52,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 870.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 553.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 304,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.