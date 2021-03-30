Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $73.90 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $73,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. 180,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The stock has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

