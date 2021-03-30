Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $85.48 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $85,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $217.76. 38,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

