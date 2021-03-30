Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $94,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,096,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,792. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

