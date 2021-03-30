Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.08. 44,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,748. The stock has a market cap of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

