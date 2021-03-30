Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198,300 shares during the period. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.38% of Exact Sciences worth $74,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,839. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

