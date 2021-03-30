Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in PayPal by 52.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 14,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 476.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,264. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a market cap of $275.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

