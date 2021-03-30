Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 12,800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,353,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

ABT stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.18. 96,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

