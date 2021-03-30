Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 144,500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $131,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,465. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $434.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

