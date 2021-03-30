Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 15,100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.44. 49,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

