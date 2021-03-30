Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 15,300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

DIS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.10. 203,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The company has a market cap of $336.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

