Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 31,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $84,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,249,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 97,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 643,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,088,000 after acquiring an additional 103,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,551,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.58. 99,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.