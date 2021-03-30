Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 32,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $61,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 8,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 20,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $189.23. The stock had a trading volume of 83,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.34.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

