Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 389,900 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,976,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,900 shares during the quarter. Corteva accounts for 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.27% of Corteva worth $76,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Natixis bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 38.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after acquiring an additional 399,610 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. 39,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,798. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

