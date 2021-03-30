Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 66,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,837,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

