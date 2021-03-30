Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 74,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $67,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 226,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,534,883. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

