Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 86,100 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $70,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $53.02. The stock had a trading volume of 427,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The stock has a market cap of $228.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

