Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 87,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. 348,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

