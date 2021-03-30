Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $39.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,408,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded up $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $217.61. 2,292,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,547,771. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

