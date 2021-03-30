Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. 163,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,027. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 141.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

