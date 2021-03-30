FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-11.15 EPS.

FDS stock traded down $12.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $248.86 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

