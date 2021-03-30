FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Down 4.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $304.50 and last traded at $308.56. Approximately 4,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 229,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

