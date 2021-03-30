FairCoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $29,164.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 915.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00100762 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.