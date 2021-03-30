Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $558.89

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$558.89 and last traded at C$557.55, with a volume of 18416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$547.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$519.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$447.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of C$14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 48.5299978 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $13.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.98%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

