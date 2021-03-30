Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) shares traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 205,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 161,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Falco Resources from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$98.37 million and a PE ratio of -24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

