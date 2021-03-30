Falconswap (FSW) Price Up 122.4% Over Last Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $24.49 million and $2.48 million worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 122.4% against the US dollar. One Falconswap token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,695.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Falconswap Token Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a token. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 tokens. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falconswap

