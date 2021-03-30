Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 1,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 83,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $729.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,351.65 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fanhua by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

