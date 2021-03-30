FansTime (FTI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. FansTime has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

