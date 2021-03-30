Fantasy Sports Market Cap Hits $457,584.98 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 178.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $457,584.98 and $946.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 65% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,632.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.