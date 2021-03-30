FantasyGold (FGC) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $328,505.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00259909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.00930054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.