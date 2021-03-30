Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 7.9% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.49. 242,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,180,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,295,000 after acquiring an additional 551,468 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

