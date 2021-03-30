Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

