Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 38.0% in March

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

FSS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 208,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Federal Signal by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Federal Signal by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

