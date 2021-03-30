Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 17,087 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

SCHW opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

