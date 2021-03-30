Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,862 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 3,059.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Providence Service worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRSC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,398,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 63,901 shares during the period.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,482.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service Co. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $156.30.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

