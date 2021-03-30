Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 35,252 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,252 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $717.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.