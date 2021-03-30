Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,847 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,548,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CDK Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

