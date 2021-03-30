Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 737,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Equity Residential by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after buying an additional 471,900 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,099,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,784,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

