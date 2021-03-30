Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.67% of CECO Environmental worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $2,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

