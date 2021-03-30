Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.