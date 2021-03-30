Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 89.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

