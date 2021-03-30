Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Watsco by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $257.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.