Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,172 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $746.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.06.

SPWH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

